College Football's Biggest Rivalry No Longer Features Schools' Iconic Uniforms

Nike unveiled new all-white uniforms that will be worn by Ohio State when they play Michigan next week, the latest from Nike’s “rivalry” program.

But more importantly for the fans of college football, it will mark the fifth straight season in which the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will not feature the classic uniforms of both schools.

The last time both schools wore their traditional uniform was 2008. The biggest offenders are Ohio State and Nike who use this game as a showcase for new and innovative designs.

On the next few pages we will take a look back at the recent games from what was once one of the most aesthetically pleasing college football games of the year.

