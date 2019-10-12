Our 7 best bets for Week 7 of the college football season

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports This week, we’re betting on LSU, Penn State, and Wisconsin to come through for us and cover the number.

The college football season is now in full swing.

Last week, our best bets went a perfect 7-0 against the spread, with Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Stanford coming up with big wins.

This week, we’re backing LSU, Penn State, and Wisconsin to come through for us and cover the number.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can’t do it any better than that.

Last week, we rode big wins from Ohio State and Notre Dame to a perfect 7-0 record against the spread on Saturday. Fantastic! I hope everyone made some money. We’re now 12-2 over the past two weeks to bounce back from a rough start to the season.

This Saturday, we’re going to try and keep the wins coming with bets on LSU, Penn State, Wisconsin, and more.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 3 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-0 OVERALL: 23-18-1

Texas (+10.5) over Oklahoma

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, the Red River Rivalry has been closely contested. A touchdown or less settled the last five meetings between Texas and Oklahoma. When the two teams met in a rematch at the Big 12 title game last year, the Sooners broke that streak with a 39-27 victory to avenge their loss earlier in the season.

This year, it feels like Texas should be overmatched, but that was true last year as well, and the Longhorns found a way to win the game outright. I don’t know how the Texas offence will be able to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Sooners, but I have faith, and a 10-point cushion in case they can’t.

Wisconsin* (-10.5) over Michigan State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Through one quarter last weekend, Michigan State looked ready to get locked into a defensive battle against Ohio State, only for the Buckeyes to tear off a 24-point second quarter.

This game feels like it plays out in a similar fashion, and I trust Wisconsin’s offence to rip off a big play more than the Spartans.

Penn State (-3) over Iowa*

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has battled its way to an undefeated start to the season that has already seen some more challenging games than expected. Iowa should be their toughest test yet, and the Hawkeyes are in a classic bounce-back spot that I would be eager to play if they were facing any other opponent after last week’s loss to Michigan.

But the Nittany Lions feel like the stronger side, and the thought of a potential showdown between undefeated Penn State and Ohio State in the penultimate week of the season is so tantalising I can’t help but cheer for it.

Alabama (-17) over Texas A&M*

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has beaten Texas A&M by 17 points or more in four of the past five years. The Aggies are no pushovers, but the Crimson Tide don’t even have to dominate to find themselves up by three scores.

LSU* (-13.5) over Florida

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica has a great stat on this game. Dating back to 2010, the last 12 ranked teams to pull a home upset and face another ranked team as an underdog the following week were a terrible 1-11 straight up and 4-8 against the spread.

Last week, Florida upset Auburn at home in an emotional win. This week, they have to get fired up again to face an even tougher opponent. LSU has been throttling opponents all season, and quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as a Heisman favourite. It was a good run for the Gators, but the Tigers are going to roll here.

USC (+10.5) over Notre Dame*

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is coming up on a bye week, after which they will have a marquee matchup against Michigan at the Big House. USC is coming off a frustrating loss to Washington in which quarterback Matt Fink threw three interceptions.

Look for Fink and the Trojans to regroup with a better offensive performance against an Irish side that might already have their minds on their upcoming vacation.

USF* (+5) over BYU

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Action Network, 72% of the bets on this game are on BYU, but USF is getting 65% of the money. That means the big money is backing the Bulls as home underdogs.

Following the money has been a trend that has paid off well for us so far this season, so we’re going to trust the sharp money again this week and pick USF to find a way to cover.

Now check out our best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season…

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.