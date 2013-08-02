Here's The First College Football Top 25 Poll Of The Season

The preseason college football USA Today Coaches Poll is out, and Alabama is the clear No. 1.



The Crimson Tide got 58 of 62 possible first-place votes. Ohio State (No. 2) got three first-place votes and Texas A&M (No. 6) got one.

Here’s the top 25 broken down by conference: SEC (6), Pac-12 (5), Big 10 (5), Big 12 (4), ACC (2), plus Louisville, Boise State and Notre Dame.

No huge surprises. USC and Texas are a bit lower than anticipated, and Notre Dame is a bit higher considering they’ve lost their quarterback.

Here’s the full poll:

Alabama Ohio State Oregon Stanford Georgia Texas A&M South Carolina Clemson Louisville Florida Notre Dame Florida State LSU Oklahoma State Texas Oklahoma Michigan Nebraska Boise State TCU UCLA Northwestern Wisconsin USC Oregon State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.