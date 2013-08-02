Here's The First College Football Top 25 Poll Of The Season

Tony Manfred
aj mccarron alabama quarterback

The preseason college football USA Today Coaches Poll is out, and Alabama is the clear No. 1. 

The Crimson Tide got 58 of 62 possible first-place votes. Ohio State (No. 2) got three first-place votes and Texas A&M (No. 6) got one.

Here’s the top 25 broken down by conference: SEC (6), Pac-12 (5), Big 10 (5), Big 12 (4), ACC (2), plus Louisville, Boise State and Notre Dame.

No huge surprises. USC and Texas are a bit lower than anticipated, and Notre Dame is a bit higher considering they’ve lost their quarterback.

Here’s the full poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Stanford
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. South Carolina
  8. Clemson
  9. Louisville
  10. Florida
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Florida State
  13. LSU
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Texas
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Michigan
  18. Nebraska
  19. Boise State
  20. TCU
  21. UCLA
  22. Northwestern
  23. Wisconsin
  24. USC
  25. Oregon State

