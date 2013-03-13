College Football Teams Will Be Able To Wear All-Green Uniforms After All

Photo: YouTube

The NCAA has rejected a rule change that would have required college football teams to wear jerseys or pants that were a different colour than the turf being played on (via the Idaho Statesman).The new rule proposed by the NCAA earlier this year was designed to keep the Boise State football team from being able to wear all-blue uniforms on its blue turf football field. However, since the NCAA presumably couldn’t target Boise State directly, they made a more general rule that would have also impacted other schools.



In addition to Boise State wearing all-blue on their blue turf, several schools wear all-green on their green football fields, including Baylor, South Florida, Marshall, Oregon, and North Texas.

The NCAA may have backed down from the rule because of an obvious loophole. Teams could have still worn their all-green uniforms by just changing the colour of their turf. The NCAA probably wasn’t thrilled with the idea of Oregon playing on a yellow turf or Baylor playing on gold turf.

So for the time being, the all-blue and all-green uniforms are still fair game.

