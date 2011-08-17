The Offseason Scandals That Show Just How Corrupt College Football Has Become

Photo: AP images and www.flickr.com
This offseason has been particularly rough for college football.From free tattoos to black diamond watches to $25,000 recruiting pamphlets, the darkside of bigtime college athletics has been exposed.
Football starts back up on September 1.
But before the games begin, we collected the big scandals that have defined the offseason.
This scandal claimed the star quarterback and head coach of one of the country's premier programs.
Essentially, OSU players were trading memoribilia for tattoos. Jim Tressel claimed he didn't know about it. Then it turned out he did.
And now Terrelle Pryor is gone, Tressel is gone, and things are looking bleak in Columbus.
$27,000 worth of improper benefits will get your program in some trouble with the NCAA.
After the NCAA uncovered players getting free jewelry and going on free trips to Miami, they cracked down on UNC.
When the dust was settled, head coach Butch Davis was fired.
Lyles worked with more schools than just Oregon.
He also had contact with schools like LSU and Texas A&M.
As a result, he's become the national face of the 'street agent' -- the middle men who get close to high school prospects and parlay that influence into cash from bigtime institutions.
The NCAA continued its symbolic, ridiculous punishment of retroactively stripping teams of national championships by taking away USC's 2004 BCS Championship.
Reggie Bush and his seemingly unending improper benefits scandal were to blame.
This is one of the more absurd examples of NCAA rule-making run amok: Nebraska punished itself this summer after it discovered that the campus store gave players free books.
Now, under NCAA rules, student athletes are allowed to get required books for free. But Cornhuskers players were given the non-required books too, and they got punished for it.
Rachel McCoy went on Colin Cowherd's radio show and displayed just how ubiquitous corruption in college football is.
'But I saw so many of his teammates who maybe didn't have the self control to say, 'No' to somebody,' she said.
Cam Newton's name was cleared last fall when the NCAA concluded that he wasn't aware that his dad was shopping his services to Mississippi State for $180,000.
Instead of thanking his lucky stars, Auburn coach Gene Chizik peppered an NCAA official with questions about why the school was still being investigated last month.
The head of a $930-million ponzi scheme plans to name the Miami players he gave money to over the years.
The NCAA is now investigating, and a scathing Yahoo! Sports expose is expected any day now.
