Nick Saban and Alabama dominated National Signing Day

One month after Alabama played in their fifth national championship game in the last eight seasons, they just restocked their roster with the best recruiting class in the nation.

On the day when the top high school football recruits announce where they will play college football, Alabama led the way by signing a whopping 22 recruits ranked among ESPN’s top-300 players. Of those, 11 are ranked in the top 100, also tops among all schools. In fact, only seven other schools even have 11 players in the top 300.

Michigan and Georgia were next as each had 18 players among the top 300. Clemson, who beat Alabama in the title game, pulled in nine top-300 recruits, tied for 11th among all schools.

