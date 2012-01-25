The College Football Realignment Frenzy Explained In One Wild Map

Navy is heading to the Big East in 2015, further complicating an already messy tangle that is college football realignment.



To simplify things (or, alternatively, to complicate them more), we put together a map of which teams are headed to which major conferences between now and 2015. The Big 12 is red, the ACC is blue, the SEC is green, and the Big East is some crazy purplish-pink colour.

Holly Anderson at SI’s Campus Union blog made an awesome, squiggle-based two-column realignment graphic today. But we we one-upped her by doing it in map form.

Photo: Illustration by Tony Manfred

For those of you who don’t recognise the logos:

The Big East is adding Houston, SMU, UCF, Boise State, San Diego State, and Navy.

The Big 12 is adding TCU and West Virginia.

The ACC is adding Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

The SEC is adding Texas A&M and Missouri.

