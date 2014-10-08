Why A Lot Of Good College Football Teams Are Already In Danger Of Missing Out On The Playoff

In one of the craziest weeks in college football history, ten top-25 teams came out on the losing end this weekend including five of the top eight teams in the country. As a result, a number of very good teams are now in a situation where they can’t afford another loss.

Since the 2002 season, 48 teams have finished the regular season ranked among the top four. Of those, only six (12.5%) had more than one loss and three of those happened in a single year (2007). In fact, there hasn’t been a single team in the last six years to lose two regular season games and be ranked in the top-4 heading into the bowl games.

The college football playoff selection committee is not going to rely on the polls alone and can certainly pick teams outside of the AP top-4. But the poll will have a strong influence and if teams want to stay in contention they better avoid a second loss.

