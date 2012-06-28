College Football Playoff Will Not Expand Beyond Four Teams Until At Least 2026

Photo: AP Images

If you are celebrating the announcement of a new college football playoff, you are not alone. But if you are among those that believe the 4-team format is just a good first step and are hoping that the tournament will be expanded, you better be prepared to wait.According to Joe Schad on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” this morning, the playoff will not expand beyond the four teams during the new 12-year BCS television contract that will begin in 2014.



That means the earliest we could see an 8-team or 16-team playoff would be 2026.

Schad said that this is “what the [university] presidents want,” and that they believe four teams is the right number to preserve the importance of the regular season. Schad also added that the move to restrict the number of teams was designed to avoid what Big 10 commissioner Jim Delaney calls “bracket creep,” in which fans clamor for an ever-increasing bracket.

