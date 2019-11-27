Only 9 schools still have a legit shot to make the College Football Playoff

Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Clemson, LSU, and Ohio State appear to have solid holds on playoff spots, but a few strong squads are looking to make their case during rivalry week.

The College Football Playoff is rapidly approaching, and while we don’t quite have a handle on who will make the four-team slate, the field of potential contenders is dwindling.

The committee is set to release its fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, and major losses from the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions may have further narrowed down the field.

As of now, LSU,Clemson, and Ohio State appear to have a solid hold on playoff spots, but a handful of strong one-loss squads are still very much alive and looking to prove their worth during rivalry week.

Check out where the last nine contenders stand heading into Week 14 of the season.

9. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.

Record (AP rank): 10-1 (9)

Last week’s result: Best Northwestern 38-22

Last week’s playoff rank: 10

Key games remaining: Wisconsin at home, Big Ten title game

The outlook: The Golden Gophers bounced back from their loss at Iowa with a double-digit win against a middling Northwestern squad. Still, a blemished record certainly hinders Minnesota’s chances of breaking into the playoff. A win against the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers and a Big Ten championship win – likely over Ohio State – could be enough to seal the deal.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Associated Press Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Record (AP rank): 10-1 (5)

Last week’s result: Beat Western Carolina 66-3

Last week’s playoff rank: 5

Key games remaining: Auburn on the road, SEC title game

The outlook: A College Football Playoff without Alabama is impossible to imagine simply because it is unprecedented. Though Alabama still has a shot, the loss of injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t help the cause. LSU more than likely needs to win out for the Crimson Tide to have a shot at the fourth spot. Even so, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and his Oklahoma Sooners or a one-loss Pac-12 champion may have a stronger case to earn the final ticket.

7. Baylor Bears

Associated Press Baylor’s Charlie Brewer.

Record (AP rank): 10-1 (11)

Last week’s result: Beat Texas 24-10

Last week’s playoff rank: 14

Key games remaining: Oklahoma on the road, Big 12 title game

The outlook: Charlie Brewer and the Bears only have one loss on the season, and it was a narrow defeat at the hands of the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners. If Baylor runs the table, the selection committee may have a hard time not including them in the playoff. A date with the Sooners on the road stands between the Bears and a chance at the national championship.

6. Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.

Record (AP rank): 9-1 (8)

Last week’s result: Beat TCU 28-24

Last week’s playoff rank: 9

Key games remaining: Oklahoma State on the road, Big 12 title game

The outlook: With a nasty loss to Kansas State already staining its resume, Oklahoma can’t afford to slip up. A narrow victory over the unranked TCU Horned Frogs didn’t help much to move the needle for the Sooners. Oklahoma has to win out to bolster its claim for a playoff spot.

5. Utah Utes

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Utah’s Tyler Huntley.

Record (AP rank): 10-1 (6)

Last week’s result: Beat Arizona 35-7

Last week’s playoff rank: 7

Key games remaining: Pac-12 title game

The outlook: An early-season loss to a mediocre USC squad significantly hinders Utah’s chances of making the playoff, but the Utes still have a solid chance of breaking through. Not only will they have to win out – likely facing the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game – but they will also have to hope that whichever team sits atop the Big 12 has a more significant blemish on its resume.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Record (AP rank): 10-1 (4)

Last week’s result: Beat Texas A&M 19-13

Last week’s playoff rank: 4

Key games remaining: SEC title game

The outlook: A mid-October loss at home to the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks may keep Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs from making the College Football Playoff, but Saturday’s win against Texas A&M certainly helps build Georgia’s case to earn the fourth spot. Essentially, the Bulldogs need to win the SEC championship game to punch their ticket for the first time since 2018.

3.. Clemson Tigers

Associated Press Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Record (AP rank): 11-0 (3)

Last week’s result: N/A

Last week’s playoff rank: 3

Key games remaining: South Carolina on the road, ACC title game

The outlook: Trevor Lawrence’s Tigers haven’t lost, and given the dismal state of ACC football outside of South Carolina, it doesn’t appear as though they will. Clemson’s biggest test left will come against in-state rival South Carolina on the Gamecock’s home turf. Still, barring a disaster, it looks like the Tigers are a lock for their fifth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

2.. Ohio State Buckeyes

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Ohio State’s Chase Young.

Record (AP rank): 11-0 (2)

Last week’s result: Beat Penn State 28-17

Last week’s playoff rank: 2

Key games remaining: Michigan on the road, Big Ten title game

The outlook: The Buckeyes remain perfect despite facing a tough test at home against the then-No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday. Star defensive end Chase Young returned from a two-game suspension with three sacks and nine total tackles in Ohio State’s 28-17 win, and he figures to pace the defence against the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines at a hostile Big House Saturday.

1. LSU Tigers

Associated Press LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Record (AP rank): 11-0 (1)

Last week’s result: Beat Arkansas 56-20

Last week’s playoff rank: 1

Key games remaining: Texas A&M at home, SEC title game

The outlook: The Tigers have been rolling all season despite a ridiculously challenging schedule that has included some of the top-ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. This week’s big win over the Arkansas Razorbacks helped further bolster its bid for a spot in the playoff, but LSU will need to take down the Aggies and whoever winds up in the SEC title game to clinch the spot.

