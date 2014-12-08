The College Football Playoff Field Is Set -- Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, Ohio State Make It In

Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, and Ohio State are in the first College Football Playoff, the selection committee announced on Sunday afternoon.

Baylor and Tcu — the other two one-loss conference champions who hoped to make it in — were left out.

No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Ohio State in a semifinal in at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. No. 2 Oregon will play No. 3 Florida State in the other semifinal in the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California. Both games will be played on January 1st.

The winners will play in the national championship game on January 12th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

With six deserving teams competing for four playoff spots, this was a particularly hard year for the committee.

The Big 12 chose to declare TCU and Baylor co-champions, despite the fact that Baylor beat TCU head to head. Baylor ended up finishing 5th and TCU 6th. TCU was ranked No. 3 last week. They fell three spots after beating Iowa State 55-3.

Jeff Long, the head of the selection committee, said on ESPN that Ohio State’s 59-0 win in the Big Ten title game pushed them ahead of the Big 12 teams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.