SEC Schools To Get Biggest Payouts From New College Football Playoff System

The college football playoff matchups are set and the biggest winners are the schools of the Southeastern Conference which will each get a cut of the conference’s $US87.5 million playoff payday according to BusinessOfCollegeSports.com.

The SEC and ACC get the biggest cuts this year because they each get a representative in the Orange Bowl which is part of the playoff bowl rotation but is not hosting one of the playoff games this year. Meanwhile, the conferences tied to the Rose Bowl (Big Ten, Pac-12) and Sugar Bowl (SEC, Big 12) lose out on those paydays — or a second payday in the case of the SEC — this year as those bowls are being used for the playoff semifinals.

The Group of 5 conferences will each get $US12 million to divide among their schools, with the Mountain West getting an extra $US4 million with Boise State getting a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, one of the four bowl games that are part of the playoff rotation but are not being used for the playoff this year.

All payouts for the college football playoff are paid to the conferences. Most conferences divide the money equally among all schools in the conference. Under the BCS system, the SEC gave a slightly larger share to schools that were selected to play in the BCS bowls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.