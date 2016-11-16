The latest College Football Playoff ranking is out and the big winner is Clemson

The latest College Football Playoff ranking is out and despite losses this past weekend, both Michigan and Clemson would still be in the playoff if the season ended today.

Alabama is still No. 1 as the lone undefeated team from a Power-5 conference. They are followed by Ohio State who jumps up from No. 5 after three of the top four teams lost in Week 11 action. The Buckeyes replace Washington in the top four after the Huskies lost to USC and fell to sixth.

The big winner in the latest ranking is Clemson. There was some debate about whether or not Louisville would be ranked ahead of Clemson despite losing the head-to-head matchup. The argument in favour of Louisville was that they have had fewer close calls than Clemson, their one loss was against a top-five team on the road that went down to the wire, and Clemson’s lone loss was at home to unranked to Pitt.

But while Louisville has still been given a respectable ranking of No. 5, it is clear that the committee values Clemson’s head-to-head win. This also means that with Clemson likely going to the ACC Championship game ahead of Louisville, the Tigers will be in the playoff if they win their remaining games and the ACC title.

Here is the entire top 10 with each team’s record and previous ranking in parentheses:

Alabama (1-0; 1) Ohio State (9-1; 5) Michigan (9-1; 3) Clemson (9-1; 2) Louisville (9-1; 7) Washington (9-1; 4) Wisconsin (8-2; 7) Penn State (8-2; 10) Oklahoma (8-2; 11) Colorado (8-2; 12)

