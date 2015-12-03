College Football Playoff: 9 teams are still alive

The latest College Football Playoff ranking is out and the top four are unchanged, with Clemson and Alabama still holding on to the top spots, followed by Oklahoma and Iowa. Meanwhile, with conference championship games looming, five other teams still have a shot to make it into the playoff.

Over at FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver’s model has simulated the rest of the season thousands of times and thanks to no title game in the Big 12, Oklahoma now has a 99% chance (up from 64% a week ago) to take one of the four playoff spots. Alabama, who will play Florida in the SEC championship game, is next at 79%.

Meanwhile, Iowa (40%) and Michigan State (61%) will face off in the Big Ten title game, which is now effectively a play-in game for the playoff, with Silver giving the Spartans the edge. To a lesser extent, Clemson (77%) and North Carolina (14%), meeting in the ACC championship game, may also be a play-in game if the Tar Heels can do enough to impress the committee.

Here are the nine schools still alive and their chances to be one of the four teams selected for the playoffs.

