A whopping 15 schools still have a legit shot to make the College Football Playoff

Through ten weeks of the college football season we are starting to get a little bit more clarity now that the College Football Playoff committee has released their second top-25 ranking. But while they have named their top-4 so far, there are actually a lot of schools still alive.

Over at Five Thirty Eight, Nate Silver’s model has simulated the rest of the season thousands of times and there are actually 15 schools that make the playoff at least 5% of the time.

Of course, the list is led by No. 1 Clemson, with a 67% chance to be in the final four. However, No. 3 Ohio State, and not No. 2 Alabama, is the only other team over 50%. Notre Dame, the one glaring mistake in the committee’s ranking, is outside the top four, behind No. 6 Baylor.

