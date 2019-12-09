The College Football Playoff bracket is set and Oklahoma is in

ESPN 2019 College Football Playoff bracket.

LSU is the top seed in the College Football Playoff and will face Oklahoma in one of the semifinal games.

Ohio State and Clemson will face each other in the other semifinal.

The College Football Playoff bracket was unveiled by ESPN and there weren’t any big surprises.

Oklahoma picked up the final spot after their win over Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game, Utah’s loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and Georgia’s loss to LSU in the SEC title game.

The Sooners will join the three undefeated teams, LSU, Ohio State, and Clemson, who all won their respective conference title games.

LSU is the top seed and will face Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Ohio State is the two-seed and will play Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games will be played on December 28.

The championship game will be January 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

