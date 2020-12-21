The College Football Playoff bracket is set and Notre Dame is in

ESPN The bracket is set.

The College Football Playoff is officially set.

No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 4 Notre Dame, while No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Ohio State.

The winners of those two semifinals will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11.

Alabama comes in as the No. 1 seed after an undefeated run through the SEC, capping off their season with a dramatic win over Florida in the SEC Championship on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

On the other side of the bracket, the No. 2 Clemson Tigers will face off against No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of last year’s semifinal.

The winners of both games will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

