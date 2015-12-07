The College Football Playoff semifinal games are set

The committee has named the four teams for the second College Football Playoff and there were no surprises.

With all of the conference championship games playing out as most anticipated, it was expected that Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan State would be in the playoff and that is exactly what happened.

The only question that appeared to remain after Saturday’s games was seeding, and whether Alabama would leap over Clemson and whether Michigan State might sneak past Oklahoma into the No. 3 seed.

In the end, the top two seeds were as expected with Clemson at No. 1, followed by Alabama. However, there was one small surprise as Michigan State came in at No. 3, ahead of Oklahoma.

Clemson will play Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve in the Orange Bowl. Meanwhile, Alabama will face Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl on the same day.

