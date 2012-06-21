We're Really, Really Close To A Four-Team College Football Playoff

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

By next week, the current BCS National Championship game could be gone forever. BCS commissioners have endorsed a four-team seeded playoff to determine the national champion each year, according to an ESPN.com report. The plan still needs to be approved by the BCS presidential oversight committee, which meets Tuesday.



Don’t get your hopes up too much, though, as a four-team playoff still leaves a ton of uncertainty.

Under the model, a committee would select the four best teams in the nation following the conference championship games starting in 2014.

Then, the teams would be seeded (details are still murky on a seeding formula), and two of the four current BCS bowl games — the Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl — would serve as the semifinal games.

The winners would move on to a national championship game located in whatever city bids the highest amount to host it (opening up the possibility of a cold-weather title game).

It seems like there is little to no chance of an eight-team or 16-team playoff ever happening, Pac 12 commissioner Larry Scott told ESPN, due to the changes that would need to be made with the regular season structure and the academic stress on the players.

“Until you have an eight-team or 16-team seeded playoff, there will be folks out there that aren’t completely satisfied. We get that. But we’re trying to balance other important parties, like the value of the regular season, the bowls, the academic calendar.”

Although it’s definitely an upgrade for college football fans, the proposed model still leaves a lot to be desired. We anticipate the controversy over which teams deserve the top four seeds will be just as heated as deciding the top two was last season.

