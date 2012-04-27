FINALLY! College Football Is Getting A Playoff

Photo: AP Images

The BCS will include a four-team playoff starting in 2014 after the current television contract runs out, according to Brett McMurphy of CBS Sports and others.Word of this pending change had been ruminating for a while, but the BCS has officially endorsed the idea.



Conference leaders have been meeting in Florida all week to hash out the details of the future of college football’s postseason the last few days and released their plans today.

There will also be no more automatic qualifying conferences in the championship formula.

The AQ non-AQ nonsense is primarily what’s kept teams like Boise State and Utah from playing in the National Championship Game.

To the dismay of the most ardent playoff advocates, eight and 16-team options are completely off the table, however.

The four-team model still has some ironing out left, including:

Will the semifinals be played at campus sites, existing bowl games, or neutral sites?

Will the four teams simply be taken from the top four of the final BCS standings, or will they be selected by a committee like the NCAA basketball tournament?

Who will broadcast these games and how will the money be distributed?

Conference officials will present the four-team playoff idea to their member schools in the coming weeks and months.

BCS President Bill Hancock, a huge supporter of the archaic bowl system who previously dismissed any playoff discussion, was seen smiling as he discussed the changes.

“This is a seismic change for college football and commissioners are aware of that.”

When asked why now, Hancock replied, “They are listening to the fans. They get that they want something different.”

So we won, folks.

A college football playoff is here!

