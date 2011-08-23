The 15 Dream College Football Matchups We Wish We Could Watch In 2011

Photo: AP

The first college football Saturday is just 12 days away.And it features two must-watch games — Oregon vs. LSU, and Georgia vs. Boise State.



These matchups have everything — elite teams, regional differences, and stylistic contrasts.

Unfortunately, these sorts of matchups are rare.

So we put together 15 additional dream games that would be appointment television if they were coming up in 2011.

What matchups would you want to see? Let us know in the comments.

#1 Oklahoma vs. #5 Boise State Boise State legitimized its program by stunning Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Now, Boise is no longer the upstart programming they were four years ago. They go into the 2011 season with their sights set up the BCS National Championship game. #2 Alabama vs. #25 USC It's been 41 years since USC's integrated team went into the deep South and throttled Bear Bryant's all-white Alabama team 42-21. Now, two of college football's flagship programs are in very different places -- Alabama competing for another national title, and USC climbing its way out of the ditch the NCAA threw it in after the Reggie Bush scandal. #3 Oregon vs. #11 Wisconsin There's no more striking contrast in styles than Oregon-Wisconsin. Oregon plays at 100-miles an hour, and incorporates every modern trend and gimmick into its style of play. Wisconsin is decidedly old school -- lining up in the I-formation and pounding its opponents into submission. #14 TCU vs. Texas TCU was the best team in Texas last year. With Andy Dalton gone to the NFL and Texas reloading in Austin, this new order probably won't stay that way for long. It'd be nice to see one last Horned Frogs-Longhorns grudge match before UT starts dominating again. #1 Oklahoma vs. #7 Stanford Stanford's Andrew Luck and Oklahoma's Landry Jones are probably the two best QBs in college football this year. With those two under centre, this game would be played at a ridiculously high level. #4 LSU vs. Michigan LSU and Oregon will play the most-anticipated game of the year on Sept. 3. While a matchup between the Tigers and Michigan wouldn't have the same hype, Les Miles coaching against the team that he's linked to every offseason would have significant intrigue. #7 Stanford vs. Miami Good vs. Evil. Or at least that's what the media narrative would read. Stanford is the buttoned-up program that wins on the field and in the classroom. Miami is the sex-party and bundles-of-cash capital of college football. #5 Boise State vs. #16 Notre Dame New vs. old. Notre Dame always seem to be right on the cusp of relevancy, but never manages to get there. Brian Kelly has them headed in the right direction by using the type of offensive style popularised by teams like Boise. #18 Ohio State vs. #23 Auburn These two programs are in the same place going into 2011, but for very different reasons. Auburn will struggle to replace Cam Newton after he walked into the sunset with the Heisman and National Championship last year. Ohio State will struggle to replace Terrell Pryor after he got he boot for his part in the jerseys-for-tattoos scandal that got Jim Tressel fired. #8 Texas A&M vs. #22 Florida Texas A&M wants to join the SEC really bad. So why not give the school its wish with a game against perennial powerhouse Florida? Miami vs. Temple Assuming Miami doesn't suspend its entire team. And assuming the program isn't dealt a death blow by the NCAA, a matchup between Al Golden and the school he left for Miami would be scintillating. It wouldn't be a good game, but it'd be interesting/sad to see how Golden reacts if his middling old team beat his scandal-laden new one. UCONN vs. Maryland After building UCONN into the class of the Big East, coach Randy Edsall bolted Storrs for Maryland. Now there's a huge question mark hanging over the UCONN program -- will it continue its upward trend of regress? They'd be able to answer it by facing off against their old coach. #3 Oregon vs. #9 Oklahoma State Points, points points. These two teams play as fast and anyone, and score like it's no one's business. This one might break the scoreboard. #2 Alabama vs. #10 Nebraska These are two of the winningest programs in college football history. Yet they haven't played since 1978. This year, they both look poised to make a run at a BCS bowl. #6 Florida State vs. #16 Notre Dame Another matchup between powerhouses, albeit powerhouses that haven't done much in recent years. Everyone expects Florida State to come back to the national stage in a big way this year, will Notre Dame do the same? Now check out the insane specifics of the Miami scandal The 15 Most Damning Details From The Miami Football Scandal >>

