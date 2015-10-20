There are still 9 college football teams with a shot to finish the regular season undefeated

Through seven weeks there are still 14 undefeated teams in college football FBS. However, only nine of those school have a legit chance to win all of their remaining regular season games.

Using ESPN’s Football Power Index, a model that measures each team’s performance so far and projects the remaining games 10,000 times, we get a good sense of which teams have the best chances to run the table.

No. 2 Baylor (27.2%) and top-ranked Ohio State (24.6%) lead the way as the most likely teams to be undefeated at the end of the regular season. If we use 5% as the cutoff for teams with a legit shot, there are seven other teams that have a realistic chance to go undefeated, including three schools (Toledo, Memphis, Houston) that are not from Power-5 conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC).

