The One Number That Tells You Everything You Need To Know About How Good Vegas Is At Setting Point Spreads

Photo: Flickr Ashtynn Renee

129-128-5.This is the record of college football favourites against the spread this season, according to RJ Bell of Pregame.com.



The means that Vegas has essentially set the lines perfectly.

Wow.

Because of the sheer volume of college teams, you still have a better chance at getting value betting on CFB than most other sports.

But that 129-128-5 statistic is just a friendly reminder that Vegas will always get it right in the long run.

