Busch Light revoked its offer to send a college-football fan a year's worth of free beer after a reporter discovered his racist tweets. Now that reporter is being investigated over his own insensitive tweets.

Eleven days ago, a college-football fan named Carson King, 24, gained national attention when a joke sign he made soliciting beer money appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and went viral.

King included his Venmo account on the poster, and donations from strangers came pouring in. He told CNN he got $US400 in less than 30 minutes.

King then said he would donate nearly all of the contributions to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The donations ballooned to thousands and then tens of thousands of dollars.

Anheuser-Busch, which makes Busch Light, partnered with King, offered him free beer for a year, and planned to produce cans with King’s face on them. Venmo stepped in and announced it would match King’s donations, which reached well over $US1 million early this week.

That all came crashing down when a reporter at The Des Moines Register discovered tweets King wrote when he was 16 in which he compared black women to gorillas and made light of black people who were killed in the Holocaust. King apologised, but Anheuser-Busch pulled the partnership and revoked its free-beer offer.

In a strange twist, the reporter who found King’s tweets has been criticised for publishing his own insensitive tweets, prompting the newspaper to launch an internal investigation.

What began 11 days ago as a college-football fan’s dream come true of a year’s worth of free cheap beer came to a sobering end thanks to pair of recently surfaced insensitive tweets he wrote when he was 16.

The fan, Carson King, 24, gained national attention when on September 14 he appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” at a nationally televised rivalry game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

For a few moments, King was caught on camera with a sign reading “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished.” King included his Venmo account on the off chance that some fellow Busch drinker would spare a few dollars.

Hundreds of people obliged.

Hundreds of dollars came pouring in from strangers hoping to help King drink for free. He later told CNN that the simple sign earned him $US400 in less than 30 minutes.

With contributions swelling, King announced that he would donate nearly all of the funds to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. That announcement quickly brought in thousands and then tens of thousands of dollars. Venmo then said it would match King’s donations.

By late Tuesday, the account had brought in over $US1.14 million.

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk????@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

All this attention earned King semicelebrity status. Anheuser-Busch, which makes Busch Light, took notice and offered King a partnership. When King surpassed the $US1 million mark, the beer company said it would send him a year’s worth of beer, in cans with his face on them. Following the trend, a local ice-cream shop said it would create a Busch-Light-flavored dessert in King’s honour, King told The Daily Iowan.

It seemed King’s attempt at a gameday joke had, by chance, brought out the best in strangers who harnessed the most wholesome elements of the internet to make a meaningful, generous impact on those who needed it most.

But on Tuesday, everything came crashing down.

A newspaper surfaced tweets in which King compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of black people who were killed in the Holocaust



King’s internet stardom welcomed attention from news outlets around the country, including The Des Moines Register, which set out to write a profile of the football fan turned beer philanthropist, published late Tuesday.

In the course of its reporting, the newspaper dug into King’s social-media history and discovered tweets he published in 2012, when has 16. The tweets, which have since been deleted, reportedly compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of black people who were killed in the Holocaust.

The Register said that when King was asked about the tweets, he expressed regret and said they made him feel “sick.”

The paper was beaten to the punch when King publicly acknowledged the tweets and apologised shortly before it published the profile.

King said in a statement that he “had no recollection” of one of the tweets but that “in re-reading it today – eight years later – I see it was an attempt at humour that was offensive and hurtful.”

King followed the statement with a tweet acknowledging his decision to make an announcement before the article’s publication.

“The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me,” King wrote. “I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologise. I believe that is the right thing to do.”

The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me. I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologize. I believe that is the right thing to do. — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 25, 2019

But the apology wasn’t enough. Hours later, Anheuser-Busch revoked its partnership with King and reneged on its free-beer offer.

In a statement to KCCI, a local CBS affiliate, an Anheuser-Busch representative said it would still donate over $US350,000 to the children’s hospital but would sever all associations with King, saying his tweets “do not align with our values.”

In a bizarre twist, the Register launched an investigation into racist tweets published by the reporter who found King’s racist tweets



A statement from our editor: pic.twitter.com/ZH9AhcrYbg — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

The revelation that the Register had dug seven years into King’s Twitter history, as well as Anheuser-Busch’s swift decision to sever ties with him, led to outrage on social media.

In a statement on Twitter, the paper’s executive editor, Carol Hunter, defended its decision, saying that the reporter, Aaron Calvin, found the tweets while working on the profile of King and that they were relevant.

Unsatisfied with the paper’s explanation, some angry critics who questioned its intentions started digging into Calvin’s social-media accounts. What they found were posts that appeared to be just as bad as, if not worse than, those that derailed King’s cheap-beer fame.

According to The Washington Post, Calvin published several tweets between 2010 and 2013 that “used a racist slur for black people, made light of abusing women, used the word ‘gay’ as a pejorative and mocked the legalization of same-sex marriage.”

Some people on Twitter, including several major conservative commentators, littered the replies to the Register’s statement with criticism and images of what appear to be Calvin’s troubling tweets.

Amid the backlash, Calvin started deleting the old posts and locked his account. The Post said he acknowledged them in a final tweet shortly before making his account private.

“Hey just wanted to say that I have deleted previous tweets that have been inappropriate or insensitive,” Calvin wrote, according to The Post. “I apologise for not holding myself to the same high standards as the Register holds others.”

Early Wednesday, the Register tweeted a statement saying it was “aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers” and was launching an investigation.

The Register is aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun. — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.