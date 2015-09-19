The 25 most dominant college football programs

When it comes to college football, there are powerhouses and then there’s everyone else.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the schools that run the most dominating football programs.

To create the ranking we used Niche’s college rankings (50% of score), games and championships won in the last 15 years (25%), and athletic department revenue generated by the football team (25%; provided by the NCAA).

Niche’s rankings are designed to give prospective students an idea of which schools have the best football atmosphere and are based on a number of factors that can be considered different ways to measure a program’s dominance (e.g. attendance, BCS wins).

