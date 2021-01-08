A college football coach has been fired after calling Stacey Abrams 'Fat Albert' and 'Big Girl' on Twitter

Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Former UT Chattanooga football coach Chris Malone tweeted ‘Enjoy the buffet Big Girl!’ in response to Stacey Abrams’ efforts in the Georgia elections.

The UT Chattanooga football program has fired assistant coach Chris Malone for his social media activity.

On Tuesday, Malone issued a since-deleted tweet in which he referred to Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert” and told her to “enjoy the buffet.”

Mocs head coach Rusty Wright called Malone’s conduct “unacceptable and not any part of … what Chattanooga Football stands for.”

The UT Chattanooga football program has dismissed one of its assistant coaches following a disturbing post from his Twitter account.

Former Mocs coach Chris Malone â€” who was in his second year serving as Chattanooga’s offensive line coach â€” issued a since-deleted tweet in which he referred to voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert” and “Big Girl.” Malone also made claims questioning the legitimacy of this week’s US Senate elections in Georgia, none of which are substantiated.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Stacey Abrams speaks with the press.

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!” Malone wrote. “Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!!”

“Hope the money was good, still not governor!” he added.

ICYMI: @UTChattanooga football coach Chris Malone calls Stacey Abrams “Fat Albert” on Twitter…

???? Hey @GoMocsFB players: there are schools that have football coaches who AREN’T racists. In case you’re looking for “other options.” pic.twitter.com/CzpgO8Qouq — Blackniss Everdeen ✊????✊???? (@Kevinctyler2) January 7, 2021

Two days after Malone published the tweet, UT Chattanooga athletics announced that he “is no longer a part of the program.” Mocs head coach Rusty Wright called Malone’s conduct “unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for.”

“The entire post was appalling,” Chattanooga Director of Athletics Mark Wharton added.

Statements below from head coach Rusty Wright and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. pic.twitter.com/qRbQgbrvi3 — Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) January 7, 2021

The university’s chancellor, Steven Angle, condemned Malone’s actions in a video shared Thursday morning, calling his tweet “hateful, hurtful, and untrue.”

“Coach Malone is no longer a part of this university,” Angle said. “University faculty and staff are expected to lead in a way that achieves and maintains a respectful and tolerant, civil campus environment. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga does not tolerate and unequivocally condemns discrimination and hatred in all forms.”

Chancellor Angle Remarks on Former Mocs Football Assistant Coach pic.twitter.com/8n5vvLYZa2 — UTChattanooga (@UTChattanooga) January 7, 2021

Abrams was instrumental in leading Peach State voter registration efforts in the lead up to the 2020 general election. More recently, the US Senate runoffs between Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock and David Perdue and Jon Ossoff. Democrats won both races and many credit Abrams’ organising efforts for aiding the Democratic Party in regaining control of the Senate as a direct result of Tuesday’s outcomes.

