The price for tickets to the college football championship game are skyrocketing

What a difference a year makes.

When Clemson and Alabama played for the college football championship a year ago in Glendale, Arizona, fans could purchase tickets on the secondary market for as low as $202, according to data provided by ticketiQ. With the two teams set to face off in a rematch on Monday in Tampa, Florida, the cheapest tickets are now at $1,799.

This year, the prices are also rising, unlike a year ago. On the day of the semifinal games each year (December 31) tickets to the championship games could have been purchased for $600. However, last year, ticket prices then slowly fell in the days leading up to the game. This year, prices rose slowly to about $1,000 per ticket three days before the big game and then spiked on the day before the game, making it the most expensive championship game in the last seven years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.