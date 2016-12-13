This year's college football bowl games will include 20 teams that do not have a winning record

In order to fill the entire slate of college football bowl games this season, 20 teams without winning records will participate in the bowl season.

Not including the College Football Playoff championship game, the bowl schedule will include 40 games. Of those, 16 will have at least one team with a 5-7, 6-7, or 6-6 record, and in four of those games both teams will be at .500 or below.

The 20 bowl teams without a winning record is easily the most ever, eclipsing last year’s mark of 15. Just 11 years ago (2005) every team in the bowl games had a winning record. However, the number of bowl games has grown nearly 50% from 27 to 40 since then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.