Our 7 best bets for Week 13 of the college football season

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports This week we’re backing Penn State, Michigan, Air Force, and more to cover the spread and make us a little money on Saturday.

The college football season is hitting the home stretch.

Last weekend, our picks went a solid 4-2-1 against the spread, with Alabama and Rutgers both coming through to cover in wildly different ways.

This week we’re back with seven more picks against the spread for Week 13 of the college football season.

We made a tidy profit during Week 12 of the college football season.

Thanks to a big win from Alabama, a gutsy cover from Rutgers, and a solid push from LSU, our picks went a solid 4-2-1 against spread last Saturday.

This week, we’re back this week with seven more bets, and backing some heavy underdogs and a few wild favourites to keep the winning streak going.

Take a look below for our best bets of the Week 13 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 4-2-1 OVERALL: 45-36-3

Penn State (+18.5) over Ohio State*

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest game on Saturday’s schedule is also the toughest one on the board to book. Ohio State is a powerhouse, quite possibly the best team in all of college football, and has steamrolled almost every challenger they have faced so far this season.

Penn State is a solid team and amongst the best in the country on their best day, and could be missing wide receiver KJ Hamler – the most dangerous offensive weapon at their disposal. Knowing Ohio State, this game could be 21-0 before the first quarter is over. Knowing the Big Ten, this game could end as a 17-13 nail-biter.

Here’s to hoping the Nittany Lions can at least find a way to keep things close.

Arkansas (+43) over LSU*

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is cruising through the season. However, this feels like a spot where the Tigers might take their foot off the gas a bit. Playing at home with a comfortable win all but assured, how long will Joe Burrow play before heading to the sideline?

The Razorbacks are not going to win this game, but if they can score twice, that might be enough to stay within the number.

Arizona State* (+14) over Oregon

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite four straight losses, Arizona State proved they’re more than capable of coming through in big spots as underdogs early in the year, and have given Oregon fits during trips played in Tempe, even beating the Ducks in 2017 when they were ranked No. 24 in the country.

Look for the Sun Devils to play up for this game as the team is still fighting for bowl eligibility.

Air Force (-22.5) over New Mexico*

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico gave up 42 points and 215 yards rushing last week against Boise State. This week they face an Air Force team that sports a rushing attack that will be even more difficult to contain. I don’t see how the Lobos stop them.

Michigan State (-20) over Rutgers*

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State was embarrassed last weekend against in-state rivals Michigan, and there’s no better place to take out their frustrations than against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have lost eight times this season, seven of which have come by more than 20 points.

Georgia* (-12.5) over Texas A&M

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Even after Georgia’s tough loss to South Carolina, they are still in contention to make the playoff this year. To do it, they will need to keep building their resume with every chance they get.

A statement win over the Aggies would be significant as LSU faces them next week, leaving the possibility to impress the committee while comparing a mutual opponent.

Wake Forest* (-7) over Duke

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong start to the season, Duke has lost four straight games and failed to score more than seven points in each of their last two outings. They will still be motivated, as they need to win out to make a bowl game, but right now, it feels like it’s just time for basketball season in Durham.

