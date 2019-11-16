Our 7 best bets for Week 12 of the college football season

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports This week we’re backing Alabama, Oklahoma, Rutgers, and more to cover the spread and make us a little money on Saturday.

The college football season is hitting the home stretch.

Last weekend, our picks went a 3-4 against the spread, with Washington and Penn State both falling short of covering as solid favourites.

This week we’re backing some big road favourites to cover, as well as the worst team in Big 5 football to lose by less than 52.

Week 11 of the college football season was a disappointing one for our best bets.

Ultimately, Penn State and Washington weren’t able to find a way to cover, leaving our picks 3-4 against the spread on Saturday.

Thankfully, we’re back this week with seven more bets, and backing some heavy road favourites to get back on a winning streak.

Take a look below for our best bets of the Week 12 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 3-4 OVERALL: 41-34-2

Alabama (-18.5) over Mississippi State*

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama bouncing back is one of the most popular plays on the board this weekend, with 89% of bettors taking the Crimson Tide. In any other spot, I would go against a trend that strong, but sometimes the public is right, and this just feels like it’s going to be a rout.

Nick Saban will get his team ready to play, put up 50 points, and start plotting their backdoor rally into the college football playoff.

Rutgers* (+52.5) over Ohio State

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

This game is the rare case of an unstoppable force meeting the most moveable object in college football. This year there have been two trends that have dominated the college football season – betting on Ohio State (8-1 against the spread) and betting against Rutgers (2-7 against the spread).

This Saturday, they play each other, and predictably, 80% of bettors are taking the Buckeyes. Still, there is some faith in the Scarlet Knights to find a way to cover, with one bettor backing Rutgers to the tune of $US13,750.

In all likelihood, this is a bad bet, as Ohio State has proven week after week they aren’t afraid to put up 50, 60, or even 70 points. But the bettor in me has to take the points here. Final score: 52-3, Rutgers covers.

USF* (+14) over Cincinnati

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is purely a numbers play. According to the Action Network, 78% of the bets on this game are on Cincinnati, but 64% of the money is on USF. A home underdog with the support of the sharp bettors – there’s nothing better than that.

Georgia Tech* (+6.5) over Virginia Tech

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

This is another percentage play, with Virginia Tech earning the backing of 83% of bettors heading into the weekend, but 53% of the money on Georgia Tech. It’s been a miserable year so far for the Yellow Jackets, but the big bettors in Las Vegas have faith in them, and I have faith in the big bettors.

Georgia (-3) over Auburn*

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia was my pick to win the national championship heading into the year. After a terrible loss to South Carolina, it looked like that ship had sailed. But thanks to LSU’s trouncing of Alabama, the SEC is still wide open, and the Bulldogs have the chance for two more marquee wins if they can take down Auburn and win the conference championship game.

The journey starts here.

LSU (-21) over Ole Miss*

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LSU made a statement last week rolling over Alabama, and it feels like the train is just going to keep cruising through Ole Miss this week. Simply put, I don’t know how the home team can stop the Tigers. LSU is going to get to 40 points in this one, and that should be enough to cover.

Oklahoma (-10.5) over Baylor*

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last week I got burned by undervaluing an undefeated team when Minnesota took down Penn State in a wild win. But I’m ready to be hurt again. Baylor, congratulations on making it this far, your undefeated season is something to be celebrated.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma is going to score every time they get the ball.

