Our 7 best bets for Week 10 of the college football season

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports This week we’re backing Oregon, Boise State, Clemson, and more to cover the spread and make us a little money on Saturday.

The college football season is in full swing.

Last weekend, our picks went a middling 3-4 against the spread, thanks in part to some dreadful misjudgement of Michigan’s blowout win over Notre Dame.

This week we’re hoping to bounce back with a winning week, and backing Oregon, Boise State, Clemson, and more to do it.

Week 9 of the college football season was a wild one.

Michigan manhandled Notre Dame at the Big House for their most impressive win of the season, and Auburn played tough but fell just short of taking down was looks like a potentially playoff-bound LSU team.

Unfortunately for our best bets, we were on the wrong sides of both of those thrilling matchups.

Thankfully, with every week comes another opportunity.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 10 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 3-4 OVERALL: 36-26-1

Memphis* (-6) over SMU

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Memphis needed a miraculous miss from Tulsa to hold on for a 42-41 win in an absolute nail-biter. With that game serving as a wake-up call, let’s back the Tigers to hand SMU their first loss of the season this week with ESPN’s “College Gameday” heading to Memphis.

Northwestern (+11) over Indiana*

AP Photo/Matt Marton

At 6-2, the Hoosiers are having themselves quite a season so far, while Northwestern has fallen far from their previous peaks of the past few years.

But this line feels like the pendulum has swung a bit too far in one direction – 11 points is a lot to spot a team that I have to believe still has some of the underdog fight that made them so frisky last year lying somewhere dormant in them.

Georgia (-6.5) over Florida

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia had beaten Florida the past two years in this rivalry matchup by a combined score of 78-24. While the Bulldogs playoff hopes took a big hit with their loss to South Carolina, a big win over the Gators could go a long way in getting them back in the playoff conversation.

Boise State* (-17) over San Jose State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State is playing at home, off of a bye week, and facing a defence that ranks 106th in yards per game. Back the Broncos to run up the score on the Smurf Turf.

Washington* (+3.5) over Utah

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY

Coming into the season with high hopes, the Washington Huskies have now dropped three conference games, making for quite a disappointing year. Still, I think this team has enough pride to get up for a home game against their toughest remaining opponent and play spoiler against the Utah Utes.

Oregon (-4.5) over USC*

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

As things stand, Oregon is the Pac 12’s best hope at a representative in the College Football Playoff in January. Until they drop that mantle, I’m not going to bet against the Ducks.

Clemson* (-46.5) over Wofford

Associated Press

The biggest line on the board, and it’s too enticing to pass up – sorry, Terriers.

