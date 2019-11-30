Our 7 best bets for Week 14 of the college football season

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports This week we’re backing Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State, and more to cover the spread and make us a little money on Saturday.

College football fans are gearing up for rivalry weekend this Friday and Saturady, pitting teams across the country against their greatest enemies.

Last weekend, our picks went 5-2 against the spread, with Penn State, Arkansas, and Arizona State all coming through to cover as double-digit underdogs.

This week we’re swerving the other way, backing some heavy favourites to win their rivalry games by wide margins.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We made a solid profit during Week 13 of the college football season.

Thanks to Penn State, Arkansas, and Arizona State all covering as big underdogs, our picks went an impressive 5-2 against the spread last weekend.

This week, we’re celebrating rivalry week by backing some heavy favourites to cover big numbers against their sworn enemies.

Take a look below for our best bets of the Week 14 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 5-2 OVERALL: 50-38-3

Oklahoma (-13) over Oklahoma State*

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma has burnt me more than once this year as heavy favourites, but in Bedlam this year against Oklahoma State, I think the Sooners have the goods to cruise to victory.

Oklahoma still has an outside shot at sneaking into the playoff if other games across the country fall their way, but they have to take care of business themselves first. In a series that dates back more than 100 years that the Sooners hold an 88-17-7 record, I trust them to do just that.

Penn State* (-40) over Rutgers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers went a miserable 3-8 against the spread this year, with some bettors cashing in against them week after week. I was a bit more hesitant to fade the Scarlet Knights at big numbers, but now that we’ve reached our last chance of the season to bet against them, I can’t resist.

Penn State’s defence should swallow Rutgers whole, and the Nittany Lions will want to put on a show for the home crowd and possibly run up the score in a game that should allow for some seniors to get both playing time and touchdowns.

Ohio State (-9) over Michigan*

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being possibly the biggest rivalry in college football, Michigan-Ohio State has been a pretty lopsided affair in recent years. Known simply as “The Game,” the Buckeyes have not lost since 2011, and four of their past five victories have come by double digits.

This is likely the best Ohio State team that has ever rolled into The Big House, and as sweet as an upset would be, I don’t think Michigan has the horses to keep pace.

Oregon* (-19.5) over Oregon State

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon may have missed out on the college football playoff with their loss to Arizona State last week. However, the Ducks can still secure a likely spot in the Rose Bowl as long as they win on Saturday, and they have made a habit of beating up on Oregon State in recent years at the game known as “Civil War.”

In their past two meetings, Oregon has outscored Oregon State a combined 124-25, and I see no reason for that trend not to continue this year.

Georgia (-28) over Georgia Tech*

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Motivation is a dangerous thing to play with in rivalry games – a matchup called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” explains itself in that regard.

Still, the Bulldogs have everything to play for in this game, while the Yellow Jackets have known they were in the midst of a rebuilding year. I believe these games tend to stay close throughout or be settled in a jiffy, and this weekend I’m leaning the latter.

Miami (-9) over Duke*

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami got embarrassed last weekend by FIU and now needs one more win to secure a winning record on the season. Duke has been in a free-fall in recent weeks, having lost five straight games, four of which came by double digits.

This feels like a spot where the Hurricanes take out their frustrations on a Duke team that can do little to stop them.

LSU* (-17) over Texas A&M

Associated Press

Last year LSU lost a jaw-dropping seven-overtime game to Texas A&M, 74-72. The Tigers have not lost since, and as one of the best teams in the country this year, this is the perfect spot for Joe Burrow and company to get their revenge.

Now check out our best bets for Week 13 of the NFL season…

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.