17,000,000 College-Educated Americans Are Wasting Their Degree On Menial Jobs

There’s a good chance that the server pouring your coffee and the parking attendant valeting your car has a bachelor’s degree, or even a doctoral degree.



Richard Vedder at The Chronicle found some frightening statistics on the menial jobs college graduates are taking:

17,000,000 college educated Americans have jobs that they are overqualified for, according to the BLS.

Over 482,000 college-educated Americans are customer service representatives and over 100,000 are maids and janitors; 5,057 of whom have a Ph.D.

This data examines the diminishing return of a college education as college graduates. It also highlights the mismatch between the American worker with the skills needed for tomorrow’s jobs.

So are any colleges worth the money?

