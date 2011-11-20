CHARTS: It's Nearly Impossible To Make A Livable Wage Without A College Education

Photo: ajagendorf25

Jobs for people with only a high school diploma still exist, but they’re disappearing fast.The centre on Education and the Workforce at Georgetown University studied the likelihood that workers without a college degree will still be able to find employment in the future.



The report studied data about job opportunities and skill requirements through 2018 for 16 career fields.

It used $35,000 as a livable wage baseline and compared unskilled workers, those with no college education, to middle skills workers, those with at least some college education.

Among the report’s findings: Women will need to have a college degree just to make as much as men with high school diplomas and job growth for people without college degrees has fallen 72 per cent since 1973.

