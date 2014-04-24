The Hidden Costs Of College Add Up To An Extra $US10,000 A Year

It’s no secret that college is expensive.

But it might be even more costly than you realised. On top of tuition and housing, there could be added costs for a student to study abroad, join a fraternity, and even park on campus.

Goal Investor, the financial guidance website of global financial services firm SEI, put together the infographic below to highlight some of the costs you might not have factored into your college savings. While every school and every student is different, it’s worth taking a look — and then, perhaps, re-evaluating your budget.

