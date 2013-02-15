This College Student Founded A Startup Delivering Emergency Condoms On Campus

By day, Kyle McCabe is a sophomore student at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.



By night, he’s the president of his very own startup called “Condam,” which is short for “Condom Ambulance.”

Here’s McCabe in action:

McCabe describes Condam as an “emergency contraceptive delivery service” – hence the flashing siren on his head during deliveries.

Students can place orders online at Condam.net, and they can choose from a wide selection of condom types and flavours.

There’s also a “Discrete Delivery” option, in which McCabe delivers the condoms to the student’s door without the blue siren on his head.

Watch the full AP feature below:

