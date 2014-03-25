The Most Notable College Commencement Speakers Of 2014

Colleges and universities traditionally invite an outside graduation speaker to address matriculating seniors before they leave campus.
Across the board, this year’s commencement speakers are leaders in their fields, from business to politics to entertainment. Perhaps the biggest speaker this year is United States President Barack Obama, who will address the University of California, Irvine this June.
We’ve rounded up some of the most notable speakers below, and will continue to update this list as more are announced:
University of California, Irvine — President Barack Obama
Cornell University — Actor Ed Helms
Duke University — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin E. Dempsey
George Washington University — Chef José Andrés
Harvard University — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Lafayette College — Prime Minister Of Jamaica Portia Simpson Miller
Massachusetts Institute of Technology — DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman
University of Michigan — General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra
New York University — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
New York University Abu Dhabi — Former President Bill Clinton
Oberlin College — United State Secretary of Labour Thomas E. Perez
Ohio State University — MSNBC Anchor Chris Matthews
Princeton University — Former Vice President Al Gore
Rutgers University — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
Stanford University — Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates
University of Texas — United States Navy Admiral William H. McRaven
Wake Forest University — New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson
Wesleyan University — Civil Rights Activist Theodore M. Shaw
Williams College — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Yale University — Secretary of State John Kerry
