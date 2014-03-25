The Most Notable College Commencement Speakers Of 2014

Colleges and universities traditionally invite an outside graduation speaker to address matriculating seniors before they leave campus.

Across the board, this year’s commencement speakers are leaders in their fields, from business to politics to entertainment. Perhaps the biggest speaker this year is United States President Barack Obama, who will address the University of California, Irvine this June.

We’ve rounded up some of the most notable speakers below, and will continue to update this list as more are announced:

University of California, Irvine — President Barack Obama

Cornell University — Actor Ed Helms

Duke University — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin E. Dempsey

George Washington University — Chef José Andrés

REUTERS/Supri Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg will speak at Harvard’s and Williams’ graduations.

Harvard University — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Lafayette College — Prime Minister Of Jamaica Portia Simpson Miller

Massachusetts Institute of Technology — DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman

University of Michigan — General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra

New York University — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

New York University Abu Dhabi — Former President Bill Clinton

Oberlin College — United State Secretary of Labour Thomas E. Perez

Ohio State University — MSNBC Anchor Chris Matthews

Princeton University — Former Vice President Al Gore

Rutgers University — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Wikimedia Commons Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates will speak at Stanford’s graduation.

Stanford University — Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates

University of Texas — United States Navy Admiral William H. McRaven

Wake Forest University — New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson

Wesleyan University — Civil Rights Activist Theodore M. Shaw

Williams College — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Yale University — Secretary of State John Kerry

