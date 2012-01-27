REMINDER: Pretty Much Every College Coach Who Has Jumped To The NFL Has Failed Miserably

Photo: Screenshot via Timothy Burke
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to hire Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.In doing so, they’re gambling that he can buck the trend of college coaches crashing and burning in the pros.
By our count, only three college coaches have succeeded in the NFL in the last 20 years.
The rest, for whatever reason, have been terrible flops.
Nick Saban was 48-16 with one national title at LSU. He was 15-17 in two seasons with the Miami Dolphins
Butch Davis was 51-20 and revived the University of Miami. He was 12-23 in three seasons with the Cleveland Browns
Bobby Petrino was 41-9 at Louisville. He was 3-10 with the Atlanta Falcons before quitting with three games left
Mike Riley was 8-14 in two seasons at Oregon State. The Chargers hired him and he went 14-34 in three seasons
Lane Kiffin was the offensive mind behind the USC dynasty. He was 5-15 in two seasons with the Oakland Raiders
Jim Harbaugh rebuilt the Stanford football program, then led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game in his first year in the pros.
Tom Coughlin has been one of the better coaches in the league since leaving Boston College for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jimmy Johnson left Miami for the Dallas Cowboys and won two Super Bowls.
That's it.
We really have no idea if he'll succeed.
On the one hand, his greatest coaching achievement so far is making Rutgers mediocre rather than terrible.
But on the other, he's a really respected, defensive-minded coach who doesn't run a wacky system (like Spurrier or Petrino) that he'll have to adapt in the NFL.
Good luck!
