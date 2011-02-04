WATCH: The Most Distracting College Basketball Fan (And Student Section) You've Seen This Year

The best part of college basketball has long been the student sections. Unlike marquee NBA games, where suits sit near the court only to check their BlackBerry for 48 minutes, the front rows of collegiate arenas are packed with students eager to be rowdy.



In few places is this more evident than Utah State, where superfan “Wild Bill” is known for his, shall we say, bizarre methods of distracting opponents. Check out his latest stunt, via 30fps.mocksession.com.

