CHART: Evidence That The College Basketball Season Is Way Too Long

With a win over Bradley on Tuesday night, second-ranked Wichita State moved to 30-0 and became the first team ever to win 30 games in the regular season. This is just the latest evidence that the regular season in college basketball is too long.

As can be seen in the chart below, the number of games played by the eventual national champion prior to the tournament has risen sharply since 1995 when UCLA played just 27 games. If we assume Wichita State will advance to the championship game of their conference tournament, they will play 34 games before the start of the NCAA tournament.

Many feel that the NCAA tournament renders the regular season nearly meaningless. Diluting the regular season with extra games is not helping.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.