College basketball teams are doing something not seen in 23 years and it is a great sign for the sport

On Thursday night, Kentucky beat Ole Miss 99-76. While it was Kentucky’s first conference game, it was more telling for the sport in general as it was the ninth time this season the Wildcats have topped 90 points, a stretch that includes four games in which they have topped 100 points.

After a two-decade stretch that saw NCAA Division-I men’s basketball scoring drop 12% from 76.7 points per game in 1990-91 to just 67.7 points per game during the 2014-15 season, scoring is way up in men’s college basketball. Last season, teams averaged 73.0 points per game and early this season, scoring is up again to 74.4 points per game.

At this rate, teams will have their best season of offensive production in 23 years. That is a great sign for a sport that had grown increasingly boring in recent years. Instead it seems teams are picking up the pace and shooting more three-pointers, exactly what most fans want to see.

