The scariest chart in college basketball

Scoring in men’s college basketball games continues to trend downward and the sport is on pace for its third-lowest scoring season of the last 60 years, a scary thought for a sport built on scoring and excitement. For comparison, college football has never been more exciting and a big reason is that scoring continues to go up.

So far during the 2014-15 NCAA division I men’s basketball season, there have been a whopping 111 games in which a team failed to score 40 points in a game and there have been 84 games in which both teams failed to reach the 50-point mark. Meanwhile, despite the shorter season, there were 390 FBS college football games during which a team scored at least 40 points and 11 games in which both teams scored at least 50 points.

Overall, scoring during the men’s basketball 2014-15 season (67.8 points per game) is down 12% since the 1990-91 season when teams average 76.7 points per game. Meanwhile, scoring during college football’s 2014 season (29.5 points per game) was up 13% in just the last 15 years.

