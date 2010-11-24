College Basketball Player Wears Boxing Headgear To Avoid Concussions

Photo: AP

After suffering four concussions last year Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne junior John Peckinpaugh sat down and seriously considered giving up basketball.But after weighing his options with his family, Peckinpaugh decided to return to the hardwood with one caveat: he’d have to wear boxing headgear.



Peckinpaugh tells Yahoo’s The Dagger that he was embarrassed about having to don the bulky protection, but his coaches and doctors told him that he wouldn’t be allowed to play without it. So Peckinpaugh has begrudgingly worn the helmet all season, and although it hinders his peripheral vision, it has protected him from further injury.

With the increasing worry over head injuires, particularly when it comes to youth sports, is this a trend we could be seeing among high school (and younger) basketball players in the future?

And though Peckinpaugh worried about how opposing fans would treat him, he’s already had one comical experience this season against Xavier:

“They were making fun of my red hair,” Peckinpaugh said. “I’m like, ‘Why are you guys making fun of my hair? I have a boxing helmet on.'”

