A College Basketball Player Got Kicked Off His Team And Then Went On A Naked Rampage

Leonard Young, a 21-year-old basketball player at Fresno Pacific was told he was kicked off the team on Monday for skipping a game. And then Young went on a ‘naked rampage.’



From the police report on Fresnobee.com:

About 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers went to Chestnut and Butler avenues in southeast Fresno after getting reports of a naked man running in the street. Callers said he seemed intoxicated and was pounding his fists on cars…

…As officer Brian Sturgeon was getting his dog, Jack, out of his police car, Young ran up to him. Sturgeon pushed Young back, but Young got in the front seat and put the car in drive.

Sturgeon and Young grappled, and Jack bit Young on his thigh. Young hit the dog as he tried to drive off. Sturgeon and Jack were only partially in the car as they tried to stop Young.

Sturgeon managed to put a foot on the brake pedal, but Young drove the car at about 10 mph across the street. It came to a stop at the gas station.

Young was arrested for carjacking, resisting arrest, harming a police dog, and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Fresno Bee.

