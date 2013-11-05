College Basketball Player Posterizes 3 Players On Incredible Dunk

College of Central Florida basketball player Javonte Douglas had an absolute monster dunk over three players including one of his teammates during a game.

The 6’8″ forward jumps right in on a missed shot and slams the ball over two opponents and one of his teammates while they were trying to get the rebound. Douglas gets so high his head and shoulders are over the rim:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

