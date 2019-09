Beating the shot clock on an off-balance attempt with a defender in your face is one thing.



Throwing up a crazy no-look prayer over your head to beat the shot clock is an entirely different thing.

See how Aaron Zinnerman of Division III Wabash College pulled it off recently in a game against Kenyon (via The Dagger).



