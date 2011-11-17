A Look Inside Madison Square Garden For The Only Basketball We Have Left

We are running out of basketball options.



And Tuesday night, Madison Square Garden played host to a college basketball double-header featuring four of the most stories programs in the country.

And the games were at one of the most storied arenas in sports history.

And attendees were subject to witnessing history.

In other words, it was a must-see event.

First up: Duke vs. Michigan State.

And a chance for Mike Krzyzewski, with a win, to surpass Bob Knight as the all-time winningest coach in men’s Division I basketball history.

The above image may spoil the ending.

Next up: Kansas vs. Kentucky.

And a chance to see many people’s favourite to play for a national title, the second-ranked Wildcats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.