A Look Inside Madison Square Garden For The Only Basketball We Have Left

We are running out of basketball options.
And Tuesday night, Madison Square Garden played host to a college basketball double-header featuring four of the most stories programs in the country.
And the games were at one of the most storied arenas in sports history.
And attendees were subject to witnessing history.
In other words, it was a must-see event.
First up: Duke vs. Michigan State.
And a chance for Mike Krzyzewski, with a win, to surpass Bob Knight as the all-time winningest coach in men’s Division I basketball history.
The above image may spoil the ending.
Next up: Kansas vs. Kentucky.
And a chance to see many people’s favourite to play for a national title, the second-ranked Wildcats.
Another grand sign declaring the Garden's presence. And a smaller sign announcing a tournament that wasn't being played Tuesday night.
Couldn't do this without a food update. I enjoyed a rather healthy buffalo chicken sandwich, french fries and onion rings in the depths of the Garden's media room. And some salad.
Then I snuck my way down courtside. Here's a look from below at the scoreboard. And the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in the world.
The men of ESPN's College Gameday prepping for action. Nice to see Digger Phelps going with the pink tie-lighter combo.
Oh, hello Mr. Grant Hill, a Duke alum. And there's Sports Illustrated's Seth Davis, another Blue Devil, to his left.
And a look at Duke's Austin Rivers, the top freshman 2-guard in the country. (Spoiler: he was in for a rough night).
Here's what game-action looked like from my actual seat in the press box. It's not exactly courtside but there's also not a bad seat in the house.
To catch a glimpse of the warm embrace between Krzyzewski, and the man he just passed in wins, Bob Knight.
I quickly ran to the floor to catch whatever glimpse I still could. But stopped quickly to shoot this stone-faced Blue Devil texting his friend. Smile! You just witnessed history!
He also recognised the importance of the night, but was most humbled by seeing former players like Hill, Shane Battier and others in attendance.
With the first game over, and Spartans fans gone. The stadium was filled with nothing but shades of blue.
But I was really excited to take a look at the top prospect in the country, Anthony Davis. This guy is a freak. (Spoiler: he was awesome, recording 14 points and seven blocks!)
With it nearing 1 A.M., it was time to go home. But not before a reminder of that thing I'm really missing - the NBA.
