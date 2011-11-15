College Basketball Is All We Have So You Better Brush Up On Your Trivia

Ariel Sandler
USC UCLA Basketball College NCAA PAC 10

Photo: LA Times

The college basketball season officially kicked off last week.And starved basketball fans everywhere couldn’t be happier. They’re also likely a little rusty on all things hoops.

Much is the same:

North Carolina and Kentucky are heavy favourites to cut down the nets. Memphis has a bunch of freshman. Duke’s still good.

But there are plenty of interesting facts hoop fans may not know.

So we wanted to put you to the test and see how well you know your AP preseason top-15 team.

Baylor University

Mike K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I

University of Florida

University of Kentucky

Syracuse University's Fab Melo

University of Memphis

The Oakland Zoo

Rick Pitino

Ohio State University's Jared Sullinger

Tu Holloway

University of Connecticut

Vanderbilt University

Rock Chalk, Jayhawk

University of Wisconsin's Bo Ryan

No NBA? No problem.

Now Is The Perfect Time To Jump On The English Soccer Bandwagon >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.