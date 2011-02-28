COLLEGE HOOPS RECAP: For The Third Straight Week The Top Ranked Team Falls

AP

Photo: AP

No. 1 Duke (26-3) lost at Virginia Tech (19-8) 64 to 60, marking the third consecutive week the No. 1 seed fell. Two weeks ago Ohio State lost at Wisconsin and last week Kansas lost at Kansas St.Other upsets included:



Colorado defeated visiting No. 5 Texas in a typical BIg 12 shootout 91-89.

John Calipari notched his 500th win as No. 22 Kentucky won at home against No. 13 Florida 76-68.

No. 7 BYU won 80-67 at No. 6 San Diego St. as the Cougars shot the lights out despite Jimmer Fredette’s poor percentage.

No. 17 Syracuse won at No. 10 Georgetown 58-51, but the Hoyas played without injured Chris Wright.

No. 10 Arizona traveled to UCLA and lost 71-49 in the final game before Pauley Pavilon’s renovation.

No. 23 St. Johns crushed No. 15 Villanova in Philly 81-68 behind Dwight Hardy’s 34 points, and earned their fourth consecutive win over a top-15 team.

Baylor hosted No. 21 Texas A&M and won 58-51, only their second win over a ranked team. Both came against the Aggies.

Kansas St. beat visiting No. 20 Missouri 80-70, behind Jacob Pullen’s 24 points.

Yep, it was an incredible Saturday night in college hoops. With just two weeks separating us from Selection Sunday these games had big tournament implications.

Virginia Tech’s huge upset clinched a tournament bid for the Hokies after three years of being on the bubble and ultimately landing in the NIT.

Meanwhile, Kansas State’s win probably locked up their place in the bracket, although they were headed toward the Big Dance regardless. The Wildcats don’t have a single bad loss (losing at home to Colorado was their worst), and after early season hiccups have recovered to make a strong case for the tournament.

UCLA’s upset win was absolutely necessary to qualify for the tournament. They now have the inside track at a Pac-10 championship, and barring a conference tournament collapse should be dancing.

Syracuse, St. John’s, and BYU strengthened their March Madness resume, and are all vying for top-3 seeds later this month. On the other hand, big wins by Colorado and Baylor are cherished memories for the 2010-2011 season, but probably won’t help these mediocre squads qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.