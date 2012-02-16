These 9 College Basketball Teams Need Wins To Get Off The Bubble And Into The Tournament

Photo: AP Images

If you’re Duke, Syracuse, or North Carolina you can probably rest your starters, coast the rest of the way, and still find yourself with a relatively high NCAA tournament seed.But for many other teams, making the field of 68 won’t come as easy.



February’s in-conference schedule can be make or break for these schools, with one quality win being the difference between the NCAAs or the NIT.

Having a crazy run through your conference tournament like UConn did last season en route to the national championship certainly helps as well.

